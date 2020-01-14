Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Receives $16.86 Average PT from Analysts

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several research analysts have commented on LGF.A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 1,408,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,843. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

