LMP Automotive Holdings’ (NASDAQ:LMPX) Quiet Period To End on January 14th

LMP Automotive’s (NASDAQ:LMPX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 14th. LMP Automotive had issued 2,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $11,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LMPX opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 131,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,715.48. Also, Director Elias Nadim Nader acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 651,236 shares of company stock worth $5,252,760.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

