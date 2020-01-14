Loews Co. (NYSE:L) is FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s 3rd Largest Position

FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Loews comprises about 26.6% of FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Loews by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Loews by 51.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Loews by 37.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. 319,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.