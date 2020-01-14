LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 838,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

LOGM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. 7,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGM. Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

