Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.47. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Loop Industries by 83.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

