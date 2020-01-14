Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Increased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,786. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

