Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $46.06, 12,599,421 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 19,055,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.