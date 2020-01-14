LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 7,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 151,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

