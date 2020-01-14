Mark Turfler Sells 9,602 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at $75,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Turfler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Mark Turfler sold 598 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $3,785.34.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,011. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.20.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth $446,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

