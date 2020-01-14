Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Update

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MRLN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 18,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,659. The stock has a market cap of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.91. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

