Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Down 1%

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.45) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.45), approximately 2,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The firm has a market cap of $224.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 443.52.

In related news, insider Alex Dacre acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,760 ($25,993.16).

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

