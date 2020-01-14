Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Down 1%

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.45) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.45), approximately 2,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.51).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The firm has a market cap of $224.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 443.52.
Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)
Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.
