Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,873.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 240,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 85.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $7,119,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $6,424,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $367,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $891,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,111 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAC traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,166. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. ValuEngine lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

