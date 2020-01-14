Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.62. 110,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,844. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $231.96 and a 52-week high of $345.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

