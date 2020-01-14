Marston’s (LON:MARS) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marston’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

Shares of LON MARS traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 119.60 ($1.57). 741,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.71. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.50%.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

