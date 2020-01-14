Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.41

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $14.09. Martinrea International shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 86,509 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$974.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$862.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

