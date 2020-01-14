Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) were down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 403,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 569,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mason Graphite from C$0.90 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07.

Mason Graphite Company Profile (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

