Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 955,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,719,000 after acquiring an additional 893,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after acquiring an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.64. 4,950,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $193.10 and a 52-week high of $316.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.46. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

