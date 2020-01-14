Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3)’s share price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.72), approximately 11,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.97 ($0.82).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.99. The company has a market cap of $37.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile (LON:MIG3)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

