Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $15.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of research firms have commented on MAXR. Raymond James cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 883,540 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,956,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,008,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 266,763 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

