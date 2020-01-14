McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Trading 12.9% Higher

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) shares traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, 8,589,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 12,140,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDR. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in McDermott International by 37.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

