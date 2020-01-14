Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $159,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 838,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $174,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 12.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 629,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,727,000 after purchasing an additional 68,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $207.32. 110,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.32.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

