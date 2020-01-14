McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $265.72

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.72 and traded as high as $279.00. McKay Securities shares last traded at $272.00, with a volume of 22,585 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.36. The company has a market cap of $258.28 million and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.39 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX 0.69 ($0.01). Analysts expect that McKay Securities plc will post 950.0000181 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

