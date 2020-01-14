McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Gap Up to $143.65

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.81, but opened at $143.65. McKesson shares last traded at $150.67, with a volume of 2,318,600 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after buying an additional 1,542,644 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 782,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,169,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

