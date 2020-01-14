McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.60-14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.37. McKesson also updated its FY20 guidance to $14.60-14.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $143.65 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $154.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.78.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

