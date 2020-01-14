McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.60-14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.37. McKesson also updated its FY20 guidance to $14.60-14.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $143.65 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $154.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.
MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.78.
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
