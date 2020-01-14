Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Major Shareholder Sells $29,913.40 in Stock

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $29,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $45,100.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,271 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $43,582.65.
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,696 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $5,931.20.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,193 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $141,777.23.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,162 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $143,055.06.
  • On Thursday, December 12th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,991 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $17,100.74.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 19,721 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $44,372.25.
  • On Wednesday, December 4th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,300 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $5,106.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 75,936 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $158,706.24.

MCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 43,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Medley Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 208.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Capital in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Capital in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 99.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Capital in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

