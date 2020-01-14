Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) PT Raised to GBX 250

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Investec reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 254.50 ($3.35).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MRO stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 235.90 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.