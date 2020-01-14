Mercury (MER) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $200,291.00 and approximately $800.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.02854658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00184183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00122927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

