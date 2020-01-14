Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 27.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after buying an additional 264,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,670,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Methanex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Methanex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. 553,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Methanex has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.