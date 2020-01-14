Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives $7.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 246,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 57,157 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.