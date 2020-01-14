Micro Focus International’s (MCRO) “Equal weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,517 ($19.96).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MCRO stock opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.63) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,301.70. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.