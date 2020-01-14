Micron Technology (MU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/5/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $46.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

12/17/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is well-poised to benefit from the resurgence in DRAM demand, backed by a progress in customer inventory adjustments in the cloud, graphics and the PC markets. Moreover, its focus on increasing the mix of high-value solutions in its portfolio is a boon. Further, introduction of server processors that supports higher memory densities is likely to fuel demand for its solutions. Also, its decision to cut down on capital expenditure will enable it to reach a balanced inventory level. Estimates going up ahead of the company's Q1 earnings release. However, higher mix of NAND, which has lower gross margin, falling memory prices and a slow decline in manufacturing cost, is likely to keep margins under pressure. Uncertainty hovering over trade is a concern as well. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

12/16/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/16/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

12/13/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

MU stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. 16,378,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,818,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

