Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

MSFT traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.03. 7,487,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. The stock has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

