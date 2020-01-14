Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore Sells 289 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MAA traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,378. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
