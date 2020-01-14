Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore Sells 289 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAA traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,378. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

