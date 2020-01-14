MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.45, 18,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,858% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

About MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

