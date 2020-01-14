Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.60

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.60 and traded as high as $35.35. Miller Industries shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 5,520 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.47 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Miller Industries by 954.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

