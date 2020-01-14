Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading Down 0.9%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Mineral Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MALRF)

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

