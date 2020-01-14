MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.18. MMA Offshore shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 527,127 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.57, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $150.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.18.

About MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM)

MMA Offshore Limited provides marine logistics and marine services to the offshore oil and gas industry in Australia and internationally. The company engages in a range of offshore marine and subsea activities, including offtake support; construction support; seismic and survey support; tug and barge operations; anchor handling and towing; accommodation support; dive and ROV support; subsea installation support; and subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair, as well as supply operations comprising drilling and production.

