Modus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.15. 418,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

