Modus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 187,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 151,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

