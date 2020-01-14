Modus Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.17. 852,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,658. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $169.35 and a 52 week high of $246.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

