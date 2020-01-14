Modus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,047 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of CMP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.48. 10,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,738. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.22%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.