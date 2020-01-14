Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Ballast Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 155,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,649. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

