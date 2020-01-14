Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,374.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $8,374.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00748614 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,808,180 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

