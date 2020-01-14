Monument Capital Management Acquires New Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14,308.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 541,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048,970 shares during the period.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. 4,972,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

