Monument Capital Management Buys 3,175 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,168 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.