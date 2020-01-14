Monument Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. The Western Union accounts for 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 81,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

WU traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,069. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

