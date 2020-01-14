Monument Capital Management Purchases 229 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,085,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,196,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 157,396 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $266,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

LNT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,759. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $55.78.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)

