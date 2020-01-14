Monument Capital Management Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,951,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,766,000 after acquiring an additional 530,360 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,931,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,765,000 after acquiring an additional 189,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,254,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.89. 1,728,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,770. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

