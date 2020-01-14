Morgan Stanley Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $107.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AME. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

AME traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,892. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

