MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $166.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit