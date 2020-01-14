MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $166.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

